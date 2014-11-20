Wanted: Snow Shovelers To Clear Bills' Stadium

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this - we have an opportunity for sports fans. It's a chance to spend many hours shoveling snow in Buffalo.

ARUN RATH, HOST:

Steve, I'm a sports fan. That doesn't really sound like a great opportunity.

INSKEEP: Oh, but wait, Arun. There's more. Six feet of snow fell in Buffalo yesterday, as you know. Two more feet are coming today.

RATH: So I've heard. In fact, we heard from Rosemary Zobel (ph), who lives near the stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

ROSEMARY ZOBEL: It's really funny with the kids next door because they're out there, and it's up to their neck.

INSKEEP: Up to their neck, Arun. And here's where the opportunity comes in - because the Bills must shovel tons of snow before Sunday's game against the Jets. So they've offered to pay people who shovel it $10 per hour plus tickets.

RATH: The weather should improve by Sunday - up to 48 degrees. But we can't guarantee the football will be worth it. The Bills are playing the Jets, who are having a pretty dreadful season this year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.