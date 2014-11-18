'Orange County Register' Reporters Deliver The News

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The staff of the Orange County Register's bringing you the news - really. A journalist might actually bring the paper right to your doorstep. It's hard times for print media and this century-old daily has asked for volunteers in the newsroom after a cost-cutting change in distributors. The job description for reporters - in addition to reporting, distribute up to 600 papers and get a $150 gift card.