Update: Tales About Led Zeppelin Reunion Tour Weren't True

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a real heartbreaker for Led Zeppelin fans. The Virgin Atlantic billionaire Richard Branson tried to reunite the band for a string of concerts. He offered them $800 million - enough to buy a real stairway to heaven. Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones signed on, but lead singer Robert Plant did not have a whole lot of love for the idea. He actually ripped up the contact, leaving Branson and Plant's former band mates dazed and confused.