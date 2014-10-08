© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The 'Blood Moon' Eclipse Was Quite A Show

By Scott Neuman
Published October 8, 2014 at 12:02 PM EDT

Here are some photos taken of the eclipse in the U.S., China and Nepal:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The eclipse as seen near the "Enlightenment Giving Power" statue by John Gelert, which sits at the top of the dome of the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack, N.J.
Julio Cortez / AP
/
The eclipse as seen near the "Enlightenment Giving Power" statue by John Gelert, which sits at the top of the dome of the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack, N.J.
The Earth's shadow begins to fall on the moon as it goes behind a weather vane shaped like a Spanish galleon on the Freedom Tower in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee / AP
/
The Earth's shadow begins to fall on the moon as it goes behind a weather vane shaped like a Spanish galleon on the Freedom Tower in Miami.
A photo taken using multiple exposures in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui province.
Guo Chen / Xinhua/Landov
/
A photo taken using multiple exposures in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui province.
The moon glows red as it rises during a total lunar eclipse as seen in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Narendra Shrestha / EPA/Landov
/
The moon glows red as it rises during a total lunar eclipse as seen in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman