General Mills To Close 2 Plants, Hundreds To Be Let Go

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

General Mills, the maker of breakfast staples like Cheerios and Lucky Charms, has announced that it's closing two of its plants next year. More than 600 employees are expected to be laid off at factories in California and Massachusetts. General Mills blames this move on an industry-wide decline in breakfast cereal sales. It says sales of its brands have dropped by 10 percent in the last quarter alone. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.