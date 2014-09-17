Royal Canadian Air Force Tries To Keep Aging Fleet Flying

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Royal Canadian Air Force's search and rescue unit had to perform a different kind of search recently, a search for spare parts. The Ottawa Citizen reports the technicians had to raid an air force museum for navigational equipment for some of their Hercules aircraft. The state of the air force's aging equipment has caused grumbling among its aircrew for many years. Some pilots even wear arm badges that read, flying yesterday's equipment tomorrow.