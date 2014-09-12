© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Zeus The Great Dane, World's Tallest Dog, Dies

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published September 12, 2014 at 3:50 PM EDT

Zeus, the world's tallest dog, is no more.

The Great Dane's owner, Kevin Doorlag, told the Kalamazoo Gazette that Zeus died last week of old age. He would have turned 6 in November.

Zeus, who lived in Otsego, Mich., was named the world's tallest dog by the Guinness World Records in 2012. Here's how the folks at Guinness described him:

"Measuring an incredible 111.8 cm (44 in) from foot to withers, Zeus is the same size as an average donkey.

"Standing on hind legs, he stretches to 7 ft 4 in and towers over his owner Denise Doorlag.

"The humongous hound weighs 70.3 kg (155 pounds or 11 stone) and eats around 12 cups of food a day (equivalent to one whole 30-lb bag of food!)."

Doorlag described Zeus as a "wonderful dog."

"We'll really miss him," he said.

The newspaper adds: "He said he and his wife, Denise, will especially miss letting Zeus sit on their laps while the family would grill on their deck. ...

"In addition to his international fame, Zeus was well known throughout the Kalamazoo area due to frequent trips to area schools and hospitals, where he served as a therapy dog."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur