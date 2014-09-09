More Bad Luck For Atlantic City's Economy

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a losing bet for Trump. Trump Entertainment Resorts will file for bankruptcy this week according to a report from Bloomberg. The company has two properties in Atlantic City where the casino industry has been struggling to say the least.

The Trump Plaza is set to close in a week, and now word comes that the Trump Taj Mahal may close in November. That would eliminate 2,800 jobs in addition to more than 5,000 already lost this month in Atlantic City. Donald Trump, who has not actually run these casinos in years, filed the lawsuit last month to remove his name from them.