Vodquila Gets Attention From Prestigious Competition

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

And our Last Word in business today is Vodquila.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

What?

MCEVERS: Think about it. It's a hybrid. It's exactly what it sounds like.

GREENE: Is this, like, a mix of vodka and tequila?

MCEVERS: Yep - brought to the world by Alabama business owner Chander Arora. His daughter actually developed it as part of a class project in college.

GREENE: What? - she was just making this in her college dorm room?

MCEVERS: Yeah.

GREENE: I feel like I could've done that.

MCEVERS: Yeah, yeah - no, no. This is serious stuff. It actually won an award at the International Wine and Spirit Competition. That is the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Kelly McEvers.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

MCEVERS: Is it too early to try some?

GREENE: Of the Vodqila?

MCEVERS: Yeah.

GREENE: Yeah - no. Yes.

MCEVERS: No - yes.

GREENE: Definitely too early.

MCEVERS: No. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.