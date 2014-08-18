Mom's App Gets Revenge On Kids Who Ignore Messages

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

And our last word in Business is missed messages.

Parents, I'm sorry, it's true - your kids are ignoring your phone calls. Now there is an app, though, that will get their attention. It is called "Ignore No More."

MCEVERS: A Texas mom developed it. With the app, if a child ignores or conveniently misses a call or a text from a parent, Mom or Dad can lock their kid's phone with a single tap. No texting, no games, no anything until someone calls Mom back to unlock the phone.

GREENE: Well, that will do it. And now for adults, we bring you a new tool that makes ignoring work email on vacation a whole lot easier. Thousands of workers for the German automaker Daimler can activate an inbox feature called Mail On Holiday. When you get an email during your vacation, it just deletes it. That is brilliant.

MCEVERS: When someone does try to send a note to the vacationing employee, the sender is directed to email someone else who hopefully isn't also on vacation. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION. I'm Kelly McEvers. David? David?

GREENE: Oh, sorry. I was ignoring you, Kelly. I'm sorry. And I'm David Greene.