Grocery App Tells You Company's Political Persuasion

In our last word in Business, there's an app for that.

And that is your effort to do business with companies that agree with your political beliefs.

INSKEEP: A former politico named Matthew Colbert devised an app that takes partisan politics into the grocery store. It's called BuyPartisan. That's B-U-Y.

GREENE: OK, yeah, this is how it works; you scan the barcode of different products and the app will tell you whether the company is seen as leaning politically Republican, Democratic or other.

INSKEEP: You can find out if your orange juice is actually red or blue.

GREENE: Maybe your greens are associated with the Green Party.

INSKEEP: You may insist on doing business only with the cheese-maker who backs your candidates.

GREENE: At least it will be easy to identify which food-maker supports pork.

