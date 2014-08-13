© 2021
Grocery App Tells You Company's Political Persuasion

Published August 13, 2014 at 4:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In our last word in Business, there's an app for that.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And that is your effort to do business with companies that agree with your political beliefs.

INSKEEP: A former politico named Matthew Colbert devised an app that takes partisan politics into the grocery store. It's called BuyPartisan. That's B-U-Y.

GREENE: OK, yeah, this is how it works; you scan the barcode of different products and the app will tell you whether the company is seen as leaning politically Republican, Democratic or other.

INSKEEP: You can find out if your orange juice is actually red or blue.

GREENE: Maybe your greens are associated with the Green Party.

INSKEEP: You may insist on doing business only with the cheese-maker who backs your candidates.

GREENE: At least it will be easy to identify which food-maker supports pork.

INSKEEP: Ouch. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.