Bank Tellers Don't Believe Would-Be Robber

Published August 7, 2014 at 7:29 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with today's police blotter. A Virginia man rode a bike into the drive-through lane of a bank - said he had a bomb in his backpack and demand money. The teller just said no and the robber just biked away. Minnesota police say he drove a bulldozer while drunk - he was working on an island at the time. The clue that is driving may have been impaired came when he backed the bulldozer into Mississippi River. Please remember - friends do not let friends use a bulldozer as a boat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.