© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Pickup Truck For Kids Unveiled by Ford, Fisher Price

Published June 26, 2014 at 5:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is built tough - Fisher-Price tough. American automaker Ford had a new offering to unveil in Dearborn, Michigan, this week.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's a battery-powered model that boasts of off-road capabilities. Yes, Steve, it is the Power Wheels F-150 pickup truck for kids.

INSKEEP: Ford teamed up with the toymaker Fisher-Price to produce a model that looks strikingly similar to the Ford F-150, though a little bit smaller. It's priced at just over $300 - for a toy. The F-150 Power Wheel is 4 feet long, seats up to two children and boasts a top speed of 5 miles per hour.

GREENE: Woo. Selling licensing for its brands has become pretty big business for the American automaker, earning Ford nearly $2 billion a year.

INSKEEP: So even if F-150 Power Wheel is not your thing, you might want to check out the Ford pool table, the Ford baby stroller or some Ford cologne.

GREENE: It has to have that new-car smell. Let's go for a ride, Steve. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.