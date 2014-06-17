Delta Airlines Apologizes For World Cup Tweet

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And today's last word in business is, giraffe gaffe. Delta Airlines joined many others on twitter yesterday, congratulating the U.S. men's soccer team for their dramatic World Cup win over Ghana.

The airline included images in its tweet - the statue of liberty to symbolize America and a giraffe for Ghana.

WERTHEIMER: Only problem - there are no giraffes in Ghana. Delta later tweeted out an apology.

MONTAGNE: And the airline should know better. It flies to Ghana direct from New York. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

