Cesar Chavez Is Running For Congress In Arizona

Published June 4, 2014 at 7:09 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The old joke says Chicago is the place where the dead can vote. Arizona is where the dead can run. Cesar Chavez is running for Congress. Yes, the legendary labor activist died more than 20 years ago, but in a heavily Latino district, a long-shot candidate in the Democratic primary sought to improve his chances by changing his name to Cesar Chavez. He hopes to do better than in a previous run when his name was Scott Fistler. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.