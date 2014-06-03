Albuquerque's Weather? Cloudy With A Chance of Grasshoppers

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's the weather forecast for Albuquerque, New Mexico today - cloudy with a chance of grasshoppers. Yes, that's right. The animals are swarming the city so densely, local radar is mistaking them for rain crowds. These insects are hovering in masses as high as a thousand feet up. Officials say this is the worst infestation in 20 years, but it should pass soon. With any luck, it will go back to raining rain - helping to clean up the mess left behind by these grasshoppers. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.