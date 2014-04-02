© 2021
Ranch Dressing Is The Cream Of The Crop

Published April 2, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word in business today: Dip it.

That's what millions of Americans are doing with ranch dressing. A new report says it is the salad topping of choice in cafeterias and restaurants in the United States. Its sales and shipments are doubled that of the number two dressing: blue cheese.

We are using ranch on salads, on broccoli, baked potatoes, chicken wings, even pizza.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And Dallas pizzeria owner Jay Jerrier is not happy about that last use. He is trying to deter customers from dipping his authentic Neapolitan pizza crusts in a pool of ranch by charging extra for it, and not just a little extra. A side of ranch dressing in his pizza joint will set you back $1,000.

GREENE: And do not get any ideas about slipping something from home into your pocket. Jerrier has forbidden any outside ranch dressing from entering his establishment. That's right: BYOR, bring your own ranch, is officially banned.

INSKEEP: But can prohibition really work here? I think Colorado's already voting to legalize ranch dressing.

GREENE: Who wants ranch dressing on Neapolitan pizza, anyway?

INSKEEP: Oh, I don't know.

GREENE: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: Got some ranch? I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.