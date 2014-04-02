Ranch Dressing Is The Cream Of The Crop

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word in business today: Dip it.

That's what millions of Americans are doing with ranch dressing. A new report says it is the salad topping of choice in cafeterias and restaurants in the United States. Its sales and shipments are doubled that of the number two dressing: blue cheese.

We are using ranch on salads, on broccoli, baked potatoes, chicken wings, even pizza.

And Dallas pizzeria owner Jay Jerrier is not happy about that last use. He is trying to deter customers from dipping his authentic Neapolitan pizza crusts in a pool of ranch by charging extra for it, and not just a little extra. A side of ranch dressing in his pizza joint will set you back $1,000.

GREENE: And do not get any ideas about slipping something from home into your pocket. Jerrier has forbidden any outside ranch dressing from entering his establishment. That's right: BYOR, bring your own ranch, is officially banned.

INSKEEP: But can prohibition really work here? I think Colorado's already voting to legalize ranch dressing.

GREENE: Who wants ranch dressing on Neapolitan pizza, anyway?

INSKEEP: Oh, I don't know.

