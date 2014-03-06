Top Stories: Ukraine Crisis; Health Care Extension
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- 'We Are Ready To Protect Our Country,' Ukrainian Leader Says
-- Book News: George Saunders Wins The Story Prize
-- Read It And Rate It: Court Rules Upskirt Photos Are Legal
Other news that's making headlines:
-- "Consumers Allowed To Keep Health Plans Tor Two More Years." (The New York Times)
-- "General To Admit 3 Improper Affairs, Deny Sex Assault." (USA Today)
-- Hilary Clinton "Walks Back Putin-Hitler Comparison." (The Hill)
-- Oscar Pistorius Was "Found Praying" Over Girlfriend's Body. (BBC News)
-- Russia Today Anchor Quits On Air; Says Network "Whitewashes" News About Putin. (The Daily Beast)
