Toy-Gun-Toting Sock Puppet Can't Get Past The TSA

In an abundance of caution, presumably, the TSA at the St. Louis airport relieved a sock puppet of its tiny, toy gun. The sock puppet was in the carry-on bag of Phyllis May(ph) who makes and sells them. The puppet was packing, she explained, because it's a cowboy, modeled on Rooster Cogburn of "True Grit." May later told her local NBC affiliate, when her sock puppet was disarmed, quote "everyone on the plane was safe." the little True Grit character that was in the carry-on bag of the woman who made it.