Happy Birthday Prince Charles

Published November 14, 2013 at 7:12 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Never having taken the job he was destined for, Prince Charles is ready to retire. Today, the prince turns 65, making him eligible for his government pension.

Now a grandfather, Charles is the longest reigning heir in Britain's history, even longer than Queen Victoria's son Bertie, or Edward VII. Obviously Charles won't be living on his pension of $175 a week. The prince says he will donate it to charity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.