2 Dead, 22 Injured In Houston-Area Party Shooting

Two people were killed and 22 people were injured late Saturday near Houston when gunfire erupted at a birthday party.

The Houston Chronicle reports most of the injured were between 17- and 20-years-old, and the party was billed on Twitter as an 18th birthday celebration. The Chronicle reports:

"A man and a woman were killed, according to a news release sent by the office. One died at the party and the other at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital. One of the wounded included a female, who was sent by Lifeflight helicopter ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

"The others shot have injuries ranging from serious to non-life threatening, said Thomas Gilliland, spokesman with the Sheriff's Office. Some were shot in the foot or ankle. Others were shot in the hip, he said. Most of the injured were from 17 to 20 and were taken to five area hospitals.

"Three others not shot, but hurt in the incident, also have gone to a hospital, Gilliland said. They reported injuries such as twisted ankles."

One witness told KTRK-TV he saw a man walking through the house firing at people.

"I saw one guy. He was lying on the floor with blood leaking out of his mouth and off his body and stuff," the young man told the station. "And I saw another girl on the floor, and she looked like she was in shock, but she was also bleeding."

According to KTRK, a total of 18 people were shot, which means that six people were likely injured in their haste to get of the house.

The Chronicle quotes a Cypress Springs High School student saying she heard about the party at school, but decided not to attend.

Police are looking for two suspects and they have not yet determined a motive.

