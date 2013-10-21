Scary Halloween Display Prompts Police To Get Involved

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We are well into Halloween decorating season and police say a British man took it too far. He decorates his front yard each Halloween, raises money for cancer research. Admirable. But police became involved because his display terrified neighborhood children. He was inspired by the movie "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

The Telegraph newspaper photographed him in his yard beside a mock dismembered corpse and quoted him saying: Can't see what I've done wrong. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.