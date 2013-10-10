© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Everyone The U.S. Government Owes Money To, In One Graph

By Quoctrung Bui
Published October 10, 2013 at 7:14 AM EDT

If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling soon, the U.S. government won't be able to pay its debts. Here's who the government owes money to — all the holders of U.S. Treasury debt, broken down by category and by how much government debt they hold.

For more, see our story: What A U.S. Default Would Mean For Pensions, China And Social Security

Update: There were two misspellings in the original version of the graphic. Thanks to the commenters who pointed this out.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Quoctrung Bui
See stories by Quoctrung Bui