He's My Brother, She's My Sister On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published September 24, 2013 at 5:47 PM EDT
He's My Brother, She's My Sister.
Joining us in the studio for hour two of Tuesday's World Cafe is the Los Angeles band He's My Brother, She's My Sister. As the name implies, lead vocalists Robert and Rachel Kolar are indeed siblings.

Along with three other band members, the two have been crafting an eclectic mix of theatrical folk, garage, and even vaudeville-influenced music since 2010. After putting out a couple of singles, He's My Brother, She's My Sister released its debut album last year; it's titled Nobody Dances in This Town. Hear the band perform four songs from the record on today's show.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
