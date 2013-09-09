Tourists Flock To Downton, England

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. An English village is getting an accidental tourism boost thanks to the hit British TV show "Downton Abbey." The show is set in a location that's fictional but that hasn't stopped American tourists from swarming Downton, England. The village has absolutely nothing to do with Lord Grantham or Lady Mary, nor does it have an abbey or a great house, which hasn't kept the local White Horse Pub from turning itself into an unofficial tourist office. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.