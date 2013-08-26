MTV Video Awards Celebrate 30 Years

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Well, after that, this sounds like no time at all, but it has been three decades since MTV broadcast its first annual Video Music Awards. The show had its 30th annual show last night.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now, MTV rarely plays music videos anymore. But people still tune in to the VMA's for the moments.

MONTAGNE: Ten years ago, Madonna and Britney Spears stole the show with an infamous kiss.

GREENE: Last night, it was a racy duet between former child Star Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke that had people talking.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLURRED LINES")

MONTAGNE: Other performers last night included Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kanye West and Drake.

GREENE: And then there was this star.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Here he is, the President of Pop, Justin Timberlake.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

GREENE: Justin Timberlake performed a medley of his hits spanning 15 years. Members of his former band 'N Sync even joined him for a much-anticipated reunion.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BYE-BYE-BYE")

GREENE: Timberlake was honored with a Life Time Achievement Award. He also won Video of the Year for his song "Mirrors."

MONTAGNE: Other big winners included Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN")

GREENE: And by the way, move over Manhattan. Brooklyn isn't locked out of hosting major awards shows anymore. This years Video Music Awards was their first.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

