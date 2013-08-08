3 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold: 2 In N.J., 1 In Minnesota

If you haven't gotten in touch recently with relatives in New Jersey and Minnesota, this might a good time to check on how they're doing.

Three winning tickets for the Powerball lottery's latest big jackpot — $448.4 million — were sold. One was purchased at a still-unknown location in Minnesota. Two were bought in New Jersey — one "at the Super Stop n Shop store on Summerfield Boulevard and Route 522 in South Brunswick and one at Acme Markets on Route 9 South in Little Egg Harbor," according to The Star-Ledger.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing: 05, 25, 30, 58, 59 and Powerball 32.

It was the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The only larger ones: the $590.5 million won in May by a senior citizen in Florida and the $587.5 million split between two winners in Missouri and Arizona.

A quick check of our archives shows we've got a growing list of stories about lottery winners — some of whom have been luckier than others. Here's a sampling:

-- No Cyanide Detected In Chicago Lottery Winner's Remains

-- She Won $40,000! No, It Was $40 Million! Happy Dance Time!

-- Babies Bring Good Luck, Big Bucks For One Norwegian Family

-- 'I'm Not Upset' Says Guy Who Didn't Kick In For $319M Lottery Ticket

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.