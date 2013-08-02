© 2021
Big Country On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 2, 2013 at 11:13 AM EDT
Big Country.
When Big Country founder and lead singer Stuart Adamson died in 2001, most would have assumed that the Scottish band was finished. But in 2007, the group reunited for a 25th-anniversary tour with a new lead singer in its lineup. Though Adamson was a hard man to replace, Big Country found comfort in recording and playing with Mike Peters, formerly of The Alarm.

With original Big Country member Bruce Watson at the helm, the band's new album came out last April and is titled The Journey. In this installment of World Cafe, hear the group perform a handful of old and new songs.

David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
