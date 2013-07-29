World Cafe Next: Coke Weed

Alt-psychedelic quintet Coke Weed is from picturesque Bar Harbor, well up the Maine coast. The band just released its third album, Back To Soft, which took nine months to make and is — despite the title — its heaviest release so far.

Lead by songwriter Milan McAlevey, the band has immersed itself in '60s psych-rock, pledging allegiance to the likes of Jefferson Airplane. So that makes singer Nina Donghia the group's Signe Toly Anderson.

On this installment of World Cafe: Next, hear two songs from Back To Soft.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.