Steve Martin and Edie Brickell On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 27, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
Steve Martin & Edie Brickell

Steve Martin is a true Renaissance man, having run the gamut of accomplishments from acting to writing to art collecting. He's also an award-winning banjo player, offering easy, lilting banjo melodies alongside former New Bohemian Edie Brickell's lyrics on the duo's latest album, Love Has Come For You.

On this installment of World Cafe, hear the story of how this unique collaboration began; the two have met such success that they are also working on a musical together. Martin brings along bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers to play with him and Brickell on stage at World Cafe Live. Watch a video of the performance below, recorded at WXPN's Non-COMMvention in Philadelphia last May.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
