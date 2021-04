Join three NPR reporters as they explore the Iowa they didn't see on the presidential trail.

Don Gonyea, Scott Horsley and Brian Naylor will tour the state by bike this time around, as part of The Des Moines Register's 41st Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, better known as RAGBRAI.

Follow their travels!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.