Kassin On World Cafe

Kassin is an artist as well as an in-demand producer who works out of his own studio in Brazil with people like Marisa Monte and Arto Lindsay.

He remains best known in the U.S. for a series of trio albums called +2, made with Moreno Veloso and Domenico Lancelotti. Here, Kassin discusses how his new album, Sonhando Devager, became an album about dreams; we also get his take on interactions in Rio de Janeiro's music community. He also gives a performance for World Cafe, recorded live in Rio.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.