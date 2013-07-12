San Francisco Hospital Reports Third Death In Asiana Crash

A third death has been reported in the crash-landing of Asiana Airline flight 214, as San Francisco General Hospital said Friday that one of its patients who was injured in the accident has died. Hospital officials described the victim as a girl; they offered no further details about her.

"The only information the family of the victim authorized the hospital to release was that this was a pediatric patient.," member station KQED reports. Citing a spokesman for the Chinese consulate, Reuters reports that the girl was a Chinese national.

The previous most recent update from the hospital, from Thursday, stated that the facility had treated 67 victims from the flight, some 36 adults and 31 children. While most those people have been released, the hospital is still treating at least six patients, with two of them in critical condition.

As The Two-Way reported earlier today, police in San Francisco are confirming that one of the passengers who was killed in the accident, Chinese student Ye Meng Yuan, 16, was struck by a firetruck while she was on the runway. A coroner's tests are expected to determine whether that is what killed her.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.