The Family That Spits Together, Stays Together

Published July 9, 2013 at 7:23 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with news that may make you want to spit. The 40th Annual International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship was just held in Michigan, the winner: Matt BB Gun Krause. His pit flew nearly 42 feet. Spitting is in his blood. Matt's brother Brian, they call him Young Gun, has won the championship nine times. Their dad, Rick Pellet Gun Krause, has won the title 15 times, which is all proof that a family that spits together stays together.

