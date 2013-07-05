Portugal. The Man On World Cafe

Portugal. The Man is a shape-shifting indie-rock band originally from Wasilla, Alaska. Led by vocalist John Gourley, the group just released a new album called Evil Friends, which was produced by Brian Burton, a.k.a Danger Mouse. Burton helped the band capture the potential of each track, while lending a rhythmic feel to its psych-rock style.

A member of Broken Bells and Gnarls Barkley, Burton has also worked as a producer with artists such as The Black Keys and Norah Jones. In this installment of World Cafe, Portugal. The Man's members talk about how they scrapped two weeks' worth of recordings to start fresh with Danger Mouse, and describe how growing up in Alaska helped them find a unique set of musical influences.

