Short Bar Asks Tall Customer To Stay Away During Busy Hours

Published July 3, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I think having a tall one at the bar is a good thing. But a bar owner in Britain disagreed. The owner of the Nutshell Pub asked a customer named Adam Thurkette if he'd mind staying away during busy hours. Adam is 6 foot 7. And the Nutshell is reportedly Britain's smallest pub, 15 feet by 7 feet. The owner says Adam just takes up too much room.

Adam wasn't even offended. He admitted his height is better suited to his work as a tree expert than as a customer in crowded bars.

