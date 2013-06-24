© 2021
World Cafe Next: Houndstooth

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 24, 2013 at 2:46 PM EDT
An indie-rock quintet based in Portland, Ore., Houndstooth features singer Katie Bernstein and guitarist John Gnorski — both of whom are originally from Austin, Texas. The band's sound reflects both hometowns, with Gnorski's loping guitar riffs hinting at bluesy Southern influences.

The band recorded a few singles last year, and Ride Out the Dark, due out July 16, is its first full-length album. On this installment of World Cafe: Next, hear Bernstein's enthralling low-affect vocals as they're set against Gnorski's laid-back guitar in two songs from the new album.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
