© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Authorities Find Clues To Bridge Disappearance

Published June 24, 2013 at 6:11 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a story that perfectly fits the headline: only in Russia.

A 23-year-old in the north of that country was looking to find some scrap metal. You know, to make an extra buck. So he stole a small metal bridge which he took home and cut up with a welding torch. Authorities looking for the culprit and the missing pedestrian bridge didn't have to search very hard. He had dragged the bridge with his tractor, leaving a trail all the way to his house.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.