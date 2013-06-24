Authorities Find Clues To Bridge Disappearance

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a story that perfectly fits the headline: only in Russia.

A 23-year-old in the north of that country was looking to find some scrap metal. You know, to make an extra buck. So he stole a small metal bridge which he took home and cut up with a welding torch. Authorities looking for the culprit and the missing pedestrian bridge didn't have to search very hard. He had dragged the bridge with his tractor, leaving a trail all the way to his house.

