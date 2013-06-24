© 2021
Artist's Fake Diploma To Be Sold At Auction

Published June 24, 2013 at 6:45 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. You can spend tens of thousands on a liberal arts degree, or just buy a fake diploma. The artist David Hockney's fake diploma is expected to sell at auction this week for up to $27,000. He created it in 1962 when he was denied a real degree by the Royal College of Art because he refused to write a final essay. And who know? The work of a famous artist might end up worth more in the long run than a real diploma.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.