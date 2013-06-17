Lowe's Looks To Acquire Hardware Stores

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: The home-improvement retailer Lowe's has reportedly agreed to buy Orchard Supply Hardware Stores. The sale price is expected to top $200 million. Now, Orchard is a California-based hardware and garden chain. It was once owned by Sears, and it's now about $230 million in debt.

If this sale goes through, Lowe's would gain at least 60 of Orchard's 91 stores, expanding its footprint in California and moving into a smaller-box format that many big-box stores are shifting to, as they try to compete with online retailers.