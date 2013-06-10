© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

World Cafe Next: Last Good Tooth

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 10, 2013 at 5:07 PM EDT
Last Good Tooth.
Last Good Tooth.

Last Good Tooth shares a hometown — Providence, R.I. — with The Low Anthem, and the two bands have both shown a penchant for experimenting with fiddles and Appalachian music.

Led by songwriter Penn Sultan, the son of sculptor Donald Sultan, Last Good Tooth crafts free-wheeling songs, marked by delightful extended breaks and smart lyrics. The group recently relocated to New York City, and its new album (Not Without Work and Rest) is out now on Conor Oberst's Team Love Records.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye