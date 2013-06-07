© 2021
Villagers On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 6, 2013 at 2:30 PM EDT
Villagers' Conor O'Brien.
Recording under the name Villagers, Dublin singer-songwriter Conor O'Brien released his debut album, Becoming a Jackal, in 2010. A critically acclaimed Mercury Prize nominee, that record was stripped-down singer-songwriter fare.

But O'Brien changed a bit during the two-plus years leading up to the release of {Awayland}. The songwriter had listened to lots of techno in the interim and approached the new album with Cinemascope ambitions.

O'Brien recently visited the World Cafe studios for a solo performance of songs from the new record, and spoke with David Dye about his love of electronic music and living by the sea.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
