RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a sharp reversal.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: When the TSA recently said it was changing the rules to allow small knives and sports equipment as carry-on items on planes, that sparked an outcry over safety. Now the TSA is backing down and it will require travelers to check those items after all. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.