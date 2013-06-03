Next: The Oh Hellos

© 2021
By David Dye
Published June 3, 2013 at 5:35 PM EDT
Tyler and Maggie Heath of the Texas band The Oh Hellos.
Tyler and Maggie Heath, siblings from San Marcos, Texas, self-released their independent album, Through the Deep, Dark Valley, in October of last year. It was the culmination of a collaboration that began a couple years ago, when they wrote their first song together — for their mom. She liked it, but more importantly, they liked the process.

The two value working as independents by choice — they produced Through the Deep, Dark Valley themselves — and, based on the sophisticated layering of their songs, I'm not sure how much an outside producer would improve things.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
