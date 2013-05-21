Microsoft Reveals New Xbox One Game System
Microsoft unveiled its new Xbox One Tuesday, displaying a device that takes new steps in game consoles' journey to becoming all-purpose entertainment and communication devices. The new console replaces the Xbox 360, which has been on the market for nearly eight years.
One of the new device's most striking features is the ability to run multiple apps at once — and to split a TV screen into different tasks. That means Xbox One owners will be able to watch live TV, while taking part in a Skype video chat, or surfing the web. And many of those tasks can be accomplished by using either hand gestures or voice commands.
Many details emerged in a rush about the new console, which has 8 gigabytes of RAM and a 500 GB hard drive, after Microsoft executive Don Mattrick unveiled the Xbox One in Redmond, Wash., Tuesday.
But Microsoft has not provided two other tidbits of information: when the Xbox One will launch, and how much it will cost. More information is expected next month. For now, here's a selection of features noted around the web:
Photos of the new Xbox show that while the system has a clean design and restrained graphics, it also has straight edges and a bulkiness that, as several Twitter users joked, "puts the 'box' in 'Xbox.'"
