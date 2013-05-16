Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside On World Cafe

Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside's music was raw and forthright from the beginning, when its album Dirty Radio came out in 2011. The Portland band captures the energy of early-'50s music, with blues and country influences that earned it a rockabilly designation early in its career.

The band's second album, Untamed Beast, doesn't step back from the edge in any way. Here, World Cafe's Michaela Majoun talks with Ford about how the latter's sound has grown and evolved over time.

