© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside On World Cafe

By David Dye
Published May 16, 2013 at 4:29 PM EDT
Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside.
Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside.

Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside's music was raw and forthright from the beginning, when its album Dirty Radio came out in 2011. The Portland band captures the energy of early-'50s music, with blues and country influences that earned it a rockabilly designation early in its career.

The band's second album, Untamed Beast, doesn't step back from the edge in any way. Here, World Cafe's Michaela Majoun talks with Ford about how the latter's sound has grown and evolved over time.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye