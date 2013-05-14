Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Dawn McCarthy On World Cafe

In this installment of World Cafe, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy (the stage name of Will Oldham) and Dawn McCarthy perform their own versions of classic Everly Brothers songs — as heard on their latest album together, What the Brothers Sang.

The two Kentuckians find new ways to harmonize on an array of famous and obscure Everly Brothers songs. In a discussion with World Cafe host David Dye, Oldham describes his obsessive love for the songs, while McCarthy tells of finding an emotional connection to the Everly Brothers' music after her kids started singing along to the originals in the car.

