Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Dawn McCarthy On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 14, 2013 at 1:47 PM EDT
Bonnie Prince Billy and Dawn McCarthy.
In this installment of World Cafe, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy (the stage name of Will Oldham) and Dawn McCarthy perform their own versions of classic Everly Brothers songs — as heard on their latest album together, What the Brothers Sang.

The two Kentuckians find new ways to harmonize on an array of famous and obscure Everly Brothers songs. In a discussion with World Cafe host David Dye, Oldham describes his obsessive love for the songs, while McCarthy tells of finding an emotional connection to the Everly Brothers' music after her kids started singing along to the originals in the car.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
