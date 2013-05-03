Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds On World Cafe

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave recently re-formed his band The Bad Seeds, minus founding member Mick Harvey on guitar, to record a new album called Push the Sky Away. On this installment of World Café, you'll hear a tremendous performance from the elegant, intensely emotive band.

Cave tells host David Dye that his work with Grinderman over the past year became "the mistress that saved the marriage," and explains how the experience helped make Push the Sky Away sound more direct. He also reflects on how he only began to take music seriously after failing in his second year at art school, where he recently received an honorary degree.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.