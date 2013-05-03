© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 30, 2013 at 3:00 PM EST
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave recently re-formed his band The Bad Seeds, minus founding member Mick Harvey on guitar, to record a new album called Push the Sky Away. On this installment of World Café, you'll hear a tremendous performance from the elegant, intensely emotive band.

Cave tells host David Dye that his work with Grinderman over the past year became "the mistress that saved the marriage," and explains how the experience helped make Push the Sky Away sound more direct. He also reflects on how he only began to take music seriously after failing in his second year at art school, where he recently received an honorary degree.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye