'Warren Is In The House,' Buffett Says As He Joins Twitter

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor known as the "oracle of Omaha" and renowned for making lots of money for both himself and his Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, joined Twitter on Thursday.

And if you've followed the plain-spoken, sometimes controversial but always able to poke-fun-at-himself Nebraskan's career, you may not be surprised by what he said in his first tweet:

Warren is in the house. — Warren Buffett (@WarrenBuffett) May 2, 2013

Bill Gates, who like Buffett is both a billionaire and philanthropist, is glad his buddy has joined up:

Welcome to Twitter @WarrenBuffett. First ever Twitter bridge tourney starts now. I bid 3 Hearts. http://t.co/wJjs230wt7 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 2, 2013

Buffett, as investors know well, is also famous for his annual letter to shareholders in which he lays out his thinking about the economy and the business world. Perhaps he'll now use Twitter to share his thoughts more often.

