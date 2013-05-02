Low On World Cafe

It's hard to find another band that's stayed as true to its vision as Low. Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker have been making Low records for 20 years now, and just released their 10th full-length album, The Invisible Way.

At the invitation of Jeff Tweedy, the Minnesota band traveled to Chicago to spend just five days tracking the new songs at Wilco's space. Tweedy captured Low being Low, but with one key difference: Parker handles more than her usual share of lead vocals. In this segment, the band plays four songs from The Invisible Way, while Sparhawk offers tips on how to play in front of a noisy crowd.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.