© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Low On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 2, 2013 at 1:09 PM EDT
Low.
Low.

It's hard to find another band that's stayed as true to its vision as Low. Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker have been making Low records for 20 years now, and just released their 10th full-length album, The Invisible Way.

At the invitation of Jeff Tweedy, the Minnesota band traveled to Chicago to spend just five days tracking the new songs at Wilco's space. Tweedy captured Low being Low, but with one key difference: Parker handles more than her usual share of lead vocals. In this segment, the band plays four songs from The Invisible Way, while Sparhawk offers tips on how to play in front of a noisy crowd.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye